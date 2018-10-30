Remembering Sardar Patel, man who unified India into one nation

The unveiling of his statue on the occasion of his 143rd birth anniversary comes as an opportunity to remember the man that he was. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to revive the legacy of leaders who contributed to the nation’s freedom movement but were ignored by the Congress since independence. After coming to power, Modi released classified documents to reveal the mystery behind his death with little success. Now, the BJP is giving finishing touches to what many see as its appropriation of Sardar Patel by unveiling the world’s largest statue dedicated to the country’s first Home minister also known as India’s Iron Man.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a lawyer by profession and was impressed by the principles of Gandhi during his days in Gujarat. Following the footsteps of Gandhi, Patel joined the Congress to take part in the freedom movement. He was a life-long Congress-man and went on to become the president of the grand old party. Patel had a love-hate relationship with Hindu organisations. Though he was sympathetic to the Hindu cause, he did not hesitate to ban the RSS in the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The unveiling of his statue on the occasion of his 143rd birth anniversary comes as an opportunity to remember the man that he was.

Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi: Sardar Patel always respected Mahatma Gandhi but they also had their differences on a host of issues. Patel was influenced by Gandhi’s commitment and joined him to steer the country towards freedom. After Gandhi died, Patel said at a speech at Benaras Hindu University that he was an obedient soldier of Gandhi. “There was a time when everyone used to call me his (Gandhi) blind follower. But, both he and I knew that I followed him because our convictions tallied.”

Sardar Patel and Nehru: The relationship between Patel and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a complex one. While both maintained cordial relations with each other, they also disagreed on several issues. They shared a common vision – a united and prosperous India. Patel made it a point to take Nehru on board on all contentious issues such as Jammu & Kashmir and Hyderabad. Historians have termed their relationship as one of warmth and camaraderie.

Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi: Sardar Patel banned the RSS for in the aftermath of Gandhi’s assassination. However, a year later he revoked the ban with a rider that RSS would never enter politics. In a letter to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel said the RSS was not involved in Gandhi’s killing. “It was a fanatical wing of the Hindu Mahasabha directly under Savarkar that hatched the conspiracy,” he said. “I do not think it is possible…to implicate any other members of the RSS or the Hindu Mahasabha,” he had said.

Sardar Patel’s Contribution: While Sardar Patel led multiple movements in pre-independence India, his biggest contribution was the integration of 562 princely states. He is also credited with preventing Muslim-majority Hyderabad from joining Pakistan. Speaking on his contribution, Prime Minister Modi recently said, “If we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel.”

Politics over Sardar Patel’s legacy: The BJP and Congress are locked in a bitter war of words over the legacy of Sardar Patel. The BJP has blamed the Congress for diminishing Patel’s stature and now it wants the country to know what the Iron Man did for the country. However, Congress, in turn, has accused the BJP of appropriating an icon who was a life-long Congressman.