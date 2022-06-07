Remarks on Prophet: Nupur Sharma summoned by Mumbai Police, asked to appear on June 22

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in a case related to her remarks against Prophet Mohammed last week. Sharma has been asked to appear before the Mumbra Police and record her statement before them on June 22.

The development comes days after Sharma was suspended from the primary membership of the party for her offensive remarks against the Prophet during a television debate. Another BJP leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, was also sacked from the party for his tweets against the Prophet.

Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said earlier today that a case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and that the future course of action was being deliberated. “A case has been registered against Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks, whose investigation has been started by the police department. A decision will be taken on further action against her,” Patil told ANI on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police today provided security cover to Sharma and her family following a case registered by her alleging rape and death threats to the former BJP leader over her offensive remarks.

Sharma’s suspension came on the back of intense international pressure, with as many as 15 countries issuing statements condemning her remarks against the Prophet and demanding a public apology from India.

While Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Libya, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joined Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, which had summoned Indian envoys Sunday, in condemning the remarks, pressure mounted on the BJP to act as the UAE and Maldives joined the chorus demanding action against the ruling party leaders.

India, on its part, stated that the untoward remarks “do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.” The Opposition had, however, dubbed the suspension as an eyewash and demanded that Sharma and Jindal be booked.