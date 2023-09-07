Remarks against Sanatan Dharma reflect deep-rooted Hinduphobia: BJP slams DMK leader A Raja’s remarks

Following row over DMK leader and MP A Raja’s remarks over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ comparing it to ‘HIV and leprosy’, the BJP hit out saying that the “outrageous” comment “reflects the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia” of the Opposition bloc INDIA, of which DMK is a part.

“Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character,” Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatan Dharma, this time by A Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc.”

“The country is watching how the Congress and their friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat. Let these hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth,” Pradhan added.

Speaking at a protest meeting against Vishwakarma Yojana organised by the DMK in Chennai on Wednesday, A Raja said, “Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue.”

He added that the diseases don’t have social stigma, as is the case of HIV and leprosy.

“So, we need to see this as a disease-ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy,” the DMK MP said, as quoted by India Today.

Moreover, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also hit out at the Opposition front INDIA saying that the members of the “Ghamandia alliance” are demeaning the “Sanatan Dharma”.

“In this ‘Nafrat ki dukaan’ of Rahul Gandhi the members of ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance are selling ‘Nafrat ka saamaan’. They are demeaning ‘Sanatan Dharma’…Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up…Do you agree with these statements? Isn’t it a violation of law and constitution? Isn’t this hate speech? Shouldn’t they apologise to the people of the country?” he said.

Also Read Modi and co using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, says Udhayanidhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also hit out at the DMK leaders saying, “Those who made such comments about ‘Sanatan Dharma’, about India’s culture and civilisation should be ashamed…The country and all Indians are disgusted by these kinds of statements and I think that they will have to answer before the people.”

#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "…Those who made such comments about 'Sanatan Dharma', about India's culture and civilisation should be ashamed…The country and all Indians are disgusted by these kinds of statements and I think that they will have to answer… pic.twitter.com/p9DnwCBQDj — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Congress made its stand clear that it didn’t agree with the statements of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in “sarvadharma sambhav” (equal respect to all religions).

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “The Congress has always believed in ‘sarvadharma sambhav’ wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith.”

“Neither the Constitution allows this nor the Indian National Congress believes in any of these comments,” Khera said during a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.