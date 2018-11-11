Religious tolerance must be preserved in India, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that religious tolerance must be retained and preserved in the country. Addressing a gathering during a function held at Sat Paul Mittal School here, General Rawat said, "We have a very strong cultural heritage and legacy which we must honor and respect.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that religious tolerance must be retained and preserved in the country. Addressing a gathering during a function held at Sat Paul Mittal School here, General Rawat said, “We have a very strong cultural heritage and legacy which we must honor and respect. But we are gradually adopting Westernise culture. The citizens must not forget that India has a rich cultural heritage of its own and it should be retained at every cost. Humanity, religious tolerance, sympathy, compassion for elders, care – are a part of our rich Indian culture. Religious tolerance must be retained and preserved.”

The Army Chief also called upon the youth to come forward to become an integral part of the Indian Army and help armed forces to serve the nation. “Doors of Indian army are always open for children of this country but then no decision should be forced. One should explore and identify their capabilities…just appreciate what you are good at. The aim should not be just to get a government job and survival thereafter..” the Army Chief said. He added that collective efforts are required for making India a number one country.

During the function, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Nehru Sidhant Kendra Trust and the Indian Army under which 100 annual scholarships would be provided to the wards of those soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the country.

General Rawat also stressed that India is progressing in every field at a fast pace. “Our country is facing several challenges but all these can be overcome if we are together. There are people from different castes, religions and languages in this country but we are one nation and that is what India is all about,” he added.

