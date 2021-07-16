Religious sentiments subservient to fundamental right to life and health of citizenry: Supreme Court on UP allowing Kanwar Yatra

The kanwar yatra will start on 25th of July this year. (File photo)

The Supreme Court today told the Uttar Pradesh government that if the state doesn’t reconsider its decision to allow symbolic Kanwar Yatra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court will pass an order in this regard. Hearing the suo motu case, Justice Rohinton F Nariman-led bench of the apex court fixed the next date of hearing on Monday.

“We can give you one more opportunity to consider holding yatra physically at all. This or else we pass an order. We are all Indians and this suo motu has been taken up as Article 21 applies to all of us,” said Justice Nariman while hearing the case.

Justice Nariman said that prima facie, the court is of the view that the issue concerns all and is at the heart of the fundamental right to life. “The health of citizenry of India and right to life is paramount, all other sentiments whether be religious is subservient to this basic fundamental right,” said Justice Nariman.

Meanwhile, the Centre has filed an affidavit in the top court stating that the movement of Kanwariyas for bringing Gangajal from Haridwar to the Shiv temples of their choice should not be allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next date of hearing has been set for Monday, July 19. The Kanwar Yatra is set to begin from July 25.