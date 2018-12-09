Religious leaders confident of Modi govt construction Ram temple: VHP

The Ayodhya title suits are currently pending before the supreme court.

Religious leaders are confident about the Narendra Modi government completing necessary “formalities” for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary said here Sunday.

Addressing a ‘dharma sabha’ at Navlakhi compound in the city, VHP Secretary Umashankar Sharma said the formalities include bringing in a legislation in Parliament.

“The VHP and and religious leaders are confidentthat the Narendra Modi-led government will complete all formalities, including making a law, when it comes to the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”, he said.

Sharma said Modi had emerged as a “unanimous choice” as the prime ministerial candidate in 2014, after the religious leaders were “convinced” that he could build the temple at the disputed site.

The VHP leader said the Members of Parliament (MPs) who would not support the passage of law for construction of the temple will face defeat in the 2019 polls.

“There is only one way to construct a Ram temple- by making a law. Only the Central government can bring in a law and transfer the said land to Hindus. Construction of the temple is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2014 polls. The VHPwants the Modi government to deliver on its promise this time,” said Sharma.

He said at least “three governments at the Centre lost power in the past after they failed to construct the Ram temple”.

The Ayodhya title suits are currently pending before the supreme court.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been saying that it was committed to the cause of constructing the temple in Ayodhya, but is silent on bringing in a legislation or an ordinance for the purpose.

Local BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt, party MLAs and leaders attended the event.