Religious activities on government land? SC says issue ‘important’, refers matter to larger bench

Rising incidents of violence and tension among communities in recent times on the issue of performing religious acts on vacant plots and properties owned by the government have now reached the Supreme Court. A division bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra today said that the matter will be decided by a larger bench and referred to it a plea seeking permission to hold a ‘Jagran’ at a park in south Delhi.

The bench said that the issue is related to an important question ‘whether religious activities can be allowed on government land or property in a secular state like India’ and referred the matter to the CJI for setting up a larger bench to hear the case.

The organisation, Jyoti Jagran Mandal, had moved the apex court challenging the civic authorities decision not to allow it to hold ‘Jagran’ and ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ at a park in Mayapuri area of the national capital.

While hearing the plea, the bench observed that the issue is important in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.

Arguing for Jyoti Jagran Mandal, advocates Fuzail Ayyubi and Isha Bhardwaj said that the organisation was allowed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier to perform religious activities at Chanchal Park in Lajwanti area in Mayapuri. But the permission was withdrawn later, forcing it to approach the top court.

Gurugram was recently in the grip of communal tension when a group of right-wing outfits stopped Muslims from reading Namaz at a vacant portion of land. They had demanded that religious activities should be barred at open places and restricted to mosques.