Relief operations in storm-hit Rajasthan districts picked up pace, says state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said efforts to bring back water and electricity supply in the three dust storm-affected districts of the state have picked up pace and claimed that relief was provided in minimum time. At least 36 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured as winds over 100 kmph wreaked havoc in Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts on the night of May 2.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited Bharatpur and Dholpur districts to condole the families affected by the dust storm. Asserting that the BJP government has worked to provide relief to the affected families in minimum time, Kataria said, “I challenge the Congress to put forth the records if they had provided relief to affected families in such a short span of time.” “Work to estimate the damage caused by the storm is still on,” he said told reporters in Udaipur.

Official sources said the government has provided Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. According to an official release, the power department has estimated losses between Rs 40 and 50 crore.