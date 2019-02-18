Relief for TTV Dhinakaran, SC stays trial court proceedings in FERA case

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 3:01 PM

A bench headed by Chief Justice issued notice to Dhinakaran and sought his reply on the petition filed by ED challenging the Madras High Court order of June 25, 2018.

AMMK leader TTV DhinakaranAMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the proceedings of a Chennai court relating to the 1996 Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case lodged against AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. A bench headed by Chief Justice issued notice to Dhinakaran and sought his reply on the petition filed by ED challenging the Madras High Court order of June 25, 2018.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was not in agreement with the Enforcement Directorate that the trial should continue during the pendency of the appeal before the apex court. The probe agency had filed an appeal against the high court order by which lower court was directed to order the ED to provide copies of the documents of the case to Dhinakaran.

Read Also| Corrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy, ownership of data, says Suresh Prabhu

The high court had also dispensed with the appearance of Dhinakaran except when ordered by the trial court. The case against Dhinakaran was that he allegedly acquired USD 1,04,93,313 in foreign exchange without obtaining permission from the Reserve Bank of India and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and having account with Barclays Bank in UK.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Relief for TTV Dhinakaran, SC stays trial court proceedings in FERA case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition