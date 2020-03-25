Relief for Jyotiraditya Scindia: Madhya Pradesh EOW closes investigation into forgery case against BJP leader

Forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia closed. (File Photo. PTI)

Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has closed an investigation against the politician and his family members. According to a report in The Indian Express, Scindia and his family members were accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.

The EOW, the report said, has closed an investigation into complaints against Scindia who is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

“The investigation was closed four-five days ago as the agency did not find any merit in the complaints upon verification,” a top EOW official told the daily.

The IE report said, soon after Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP, a Gwalior resident had filed a complaint with the EOW. The complainant, identified as Surendra Shrivastava, claimed that Scindia and family members had falsified land documents.

Surendra also alleged that he had filed those complaints in 2014, when the BJP was in power, but the EOW closed the cases in 2018 without any reasons. According to EOW, the complaint against Scindia was lodged on March 26, 2014, who was then a Congress leader, and his family. But it was investigated and closed in May 2018 during the BJP’s regime.

On March 12, then Kamal Nath government asked the EOW to verify facts afresh into the complaint indulging in alleged wrongdoing while selling a land in Gwalior in 2009. Accordingly, the EOW forwarded the complaint to its Gwalior office. After a re-investigation, the EOW’s Gwalior office on Friday decided to close it.

Scindia had quit the Congress party on March 10 after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. He then joined the BJP and was nominated for the Upper House from the state. Scindia’s decision triggered a revolt in the Madhya Pradesh Congress with 22 MLAs also tendering their resignations. This led to the collapse of the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath.