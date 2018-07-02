Relief for CVC KV Chaudhary, Vigilance Commissioner TM Bhasin: Supreme Court upholds their appointment

​​​
The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2018 11:54 AM
Supreme Court, Central Vigilance Commissioner, Vigilance Commissioner, KV Chaudhary, TM Bhasin The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin. (PTI)

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.

The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin. The plea alleged that they did not have a “clean record” and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.

