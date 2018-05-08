Reliance Infrastructure bags Rs 7,000-cr sea link project in Mumbai

With a length of 17.17 km, the proposed VBSL will be three-times the length of BWSL, which is 5.6 km.

Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said it has received the letter of award to construct Rs 7,000-crore Versova-Bandra sea link (VBSL) in Mumbai, thereby extending the existing Bandra-Worli sea link till the city’s western suburbs.

Two years ago, the implementing agency for the project – Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) – had estimated the cost of the project at Rs 5,516 crore when it first floated the tender in 2016.

However, according to the MSRDC officials, the cost escalation is due to an increase in the costs of raw materials.