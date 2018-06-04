​​​
  3. Rejoin duty in 45 days: Kerala High Court to over 400 KSRTC employees

The Kerala High Court today directed over 400 workers of the State Road Transport Corporation, who have availed a long leave and taken up jobs abroad, to rejoin duty within one and a half months.

By: | Kochi | Published: June 4, 2018 7:53 PM
Kerala High Court, KSRTC employees, kerala State Road Transport Corporation, KSRTC Managing Director The KSRTC Managing Director had recently issued an order directing them to rejoin duty by June 1, failing which their services would be terminated. (PTI)

The Kerala High Court today directed over 400 workers of the State Road Transport Corporation, who have availed a long leave and taken up jobs abroad, to rejoin duty within one and a half months. Over 400 employees belonging to various categories have taken a long leave from the loss-making corporation and have taken up jobs abroad. The KSRTC Managing Director had recently issued an order directing them to rejoin duty by June 1, failing which their services would be terminated. Challenging the order, the affected employees had moved the High Court, seeking more time to rejoin work. When the case came up today, Justice Anu Sivaraman granted them one and a half months to rejoin duty.

