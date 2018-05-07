Rejection of impeachment notice by RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu well-reasoned, says BJP leader Aman Sinha

Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had in April third week moved a notice before the Chairman for impeachment of the CJI on five grounds of “misbehaviour”.

Senior advocate and BJP leader Aman Sinha today said there was no legal ground to challenge the decision of the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejecting the impeachment notice against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The decision was a well-reasoned and speaking order which completely dealt with each and every ground mentioned in the impeachment notice, he said reacting to two Congress MPs moving the Supreme Court today to challenge the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sinha said Naidu had come to a conclusion, after deliberation, that the notice for impeachment was completely legally unmaintainable. “Therefore there are no legally valid ground to maintain the petition filed by two Rajya Sabha MPs in Supreme Court and is devoid of any merit,” Sinha said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman had on April 23 rejected the notice, given by opposition parties led by the Congress for impeachment of the chief justice of India, saying there was “no proven misbehaviour”.

Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had in April third week moved a notice before the Chairman for impeachment of the CJI on five grounds of “misbehaviour”.

This was the first time that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting CJI. Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa from Punjab and Amee Harshadray Yajni, who is from Gujarat, today moved the apex court challenging the rejection.