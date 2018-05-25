Rejected prime minister’s post twice, says Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu observed that after 2019 general elections, there will be changes in political scenario in the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu said he harbours no intentions of becoming the prime minister of the country, and had rejected the post twice. “I have no ambition to become Prime Minister. In the past I have rejected the offer twice. I want to be in the state and to develop both Telugu states,” he was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Addressing a party rally in Hyderabad, Naidu also rejected a proposal by Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao’s proposal to form a new front that excluded both Congress and the BJP.

The chief minister also observed that after 2019 general elections, there will be changes in political scenario in the country and his party would play an important role in national politics. No party will form the government at the Centre, without TDP’s support, he announced.

Pointing out that TDP left NDA recently due to its its refusal to fulfil its committment on special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister also reminded the Centre of its commitments to set up a tribal university and a steel factory in the state. While alleging that BJP was hatching conspiracies against the TDP, he said nobody could do any harm to the party.

Naidu further said that he visited Karnataka for the sake of justice for Telangana. He also pledged to continue a united fight with like-minded people to seek justice for Telangana. He also recalled the TDP’s role in the development of Hyderabad.

While claiming that the city at one point of time lacked drinking water supply, Nidu said that if it has now became a leading city it was because of the party’s efforts. It was because of the efforts made during his tenure as chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh that areas surrounding Hyderabad saw rapid progress. Naidu added that he built the Hitec city (information technology park) for the future of the young generation and founded Cyberabad.