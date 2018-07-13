Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan blasts former Pakistan captain; Illegitimate Indian kids, bollywood actress, PM Modi and more

Earlier, Reham had accused Imran of cheating on her with Bushra, whom the legendary cricketer married after divorcing her.

Imran Khan, the flamboyant talisman who led Pakistan to the famous Cricket World Cup triumph in 1992, has been accused of living “a bizarre life”. The former wife of the cricketer-turned-vociferous politician has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was fond of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” and a father of “illegitimate children”, including a few Indians. Imran Khan’s second wife Reham Khan, whom he divorced 10 months after tying the knot in 2015, has made these startling claims in her autobiography titled “Reham Khan”.

Notably, the book also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and makes a tangential reference of him, according to an IE report. The startling allegations come days ahead of the Pakistan parliamentary and provincial assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018. Imran has claimed that his party has good chances of emerging victorious.

Take a look at Reham Khan’s book

Earlier, Reham had accused Imran of cheating on her with Bushra, whom the legendary cricketer married after divorcing her. Imran’s first wife was Jemima Goldsmith. In her autobiography, Reham alleges that Imran can’t read the Quran and even believes in black magic. Reham further said Imran himself had confessed to her that he has illegitimate children, “five in total”, from India, the eldest of them being 34 years old.

Reham also wrote in her book that she had cited the example of PM Narendra Modi to Khan when it was clear to Imran that he was not going to dislodge Nawaz Sharif through street protests. “I would gently and repeatedly give the example of Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, who was chief minister of Gujarat State for a decade and then elected to the top job, because of his seemingly strong governance record, despite all the negative baggage.”

Reham has also claimed that Khan told her about a liaison with a Bollywood star of the 1970s. The Bollywood star, who is not named in the book, but described as the “sexiest star” of that decade and a “bombshell”, had apparently dismissed her experience with Khan as “naam baray aur darshan chotay”.

Reham, a former journalist, vividly talks about an array of issues, ranging from Imran’s eating habits to his purported sexuality. The book talks about Imran’s fondness of black magic in detail how Imran rubbed “black dal” all over his body because he had been advised to do that by a “pir”, and how the drawers in his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad were full of amulets and other “voodoo” stuff.