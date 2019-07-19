Regularisation of illegal colonies in Delhi: Stage set for credit war as Arvind Kejriwal’s big pre-poll sop gets Centre’s nod

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that work to regularise over 1,700 colonies in the national capital will begin soon.

In a move that could potentially set off a major war over credit ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the central government has given its nod to its 2015 proposal to regularise close to 1,800 illegal colonies in the national capital. Addressing the media in Delhi on Friday, Kejriwal thanked the Centre for its approval and assured the people that the the process will begin soon.

According to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal, the regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies will provide ownership rights of their houses to 1.10 crore people. The announcement comes a day after Kejriwal said that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government’s 2015 proposal.

The decision comes just a few months ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital. Both the AAP and BJP have sought to claim credit for this decision that could have a significant impact on the outcome of the polls that will see the BJP and AAP lock horns in a tough battle. The AAP had swept the 2015 elections, bagging 67 of the 70 seats in the capital. The Congress was reduced to zero while the BJP managed to win three seats.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari thanked Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri for his efforts to provide ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies. He said that it was a gift to the residents of unauthorised colonies before the Assembly election slated for February next year.

“I am happy to announce that the proposal has been cleared by the Centre. The Centre is ready to regularise the unauthorise colonies. I want to thank the Centre on the behalf of the Delhi people,” Kejriwal said.

A proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital and give ownership rights to its residents was cleared by the Delhi Cabinet on November 2, 2015. A letter in this regard was also sent to the Centre on November 12 that year. However, the Centre didn’t give its nod to the AAP government for the same.

The AAP government’s proposal said that 1,797 colonies will be regularised and the cut-off date for registry of properties will be January 1, 2015. “Kejriwal government will fulfill the dream 1.10 crore people of pucca homes. It took four years to obtain clearance from the Centre,” the Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet.