Registry of properties in unauthorised colonies from Dec 16, Arvind Kejriwal ‘exposed’: Manoj Tiwari

By: |
Published: November 29, 2019 9:09:26 PM

The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said that people should not trust anyone until they get registry papers in their hands, as previous governments had promised the same but failed to do so.

unauthorised colonies in delhi, arvind kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP president, Vijay Goel, Delhi residents, AAP, delhi assembly pollsIn a joint press conference with other Delhi BJP parliamentarians, the North East Delhi MP said that the Bill on unauthorised colonies passed by the Lok Sabha has “exposed” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who “misguided” people saying no such legislation was going to see the light of the day. (IE photo)

Congratulating residents of unauthorised colonies here, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday said they can start the process of registration of their properties from December 16. In a joint press conference with other Delhi BJP parliamentarians, the North East Delhi MP said that the Bill on unauthorised colonies passed by the Lok Sabha has “exposed” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who “misguided” people saying no such legislation was going to see the light of the day.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said that people should not trust anyone until they get registry papers in their hands, as previous governments had promised the same but failed to do so. Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel also congratulated Delhi residents for passage of the Bill.
The central government has waived 100 percent capital gains tax on the registration of properties in unauthorized colonies, said Verma.

Also read| Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt to face floor test on Saturday

Goel said that since the Bill on unauthorised colonies has been passed by the Lok Sabha, Kejriwal should resign for “misleading” people. However, Kejriwal attacked the BJP-led central government, saying that the saffron party’s promise will end up as betrayal of people.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and BJP are embroiled in a keen contest to influence residents of unauthorised colonies, who number around 40 lakh, as the Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year are drawing closer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Registry of properties in unauthorised colonies from Dec 16, Arvind Kejriwal ‘exposed’: Manoj Tiwari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Betting on Ajit Pawar: Amit Shah won’t blame NCP for Maharashtra debacle
2Supriya Sule ‘rightful heir’ to Pawar’s ‘great’ legacy, says Milind Deora
3Maharashtra village: Those defecating in open to lose ration cards