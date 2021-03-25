Registered as a voter? Here are 7 things you must know before you step out to vote

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Everything You Need to Know Before Voting: Assembly elections for the four states and one Union Territory will be held between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. According to the Election Commission, 18.68 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations spread across 824 assembly seats. If you are a registered voter and you are one of the 18.68 crore electors who will be voting in this election, there are some important points you must note before you head out to elect your representative:

Voter ID registration status: If you have a voter ID card, it doesn’t guarantee that you will be able to vote. If you have not voted in the past, it might happen that the renewed electoral list may not contain your name. So, it’s better to go to the Election Commission’s website and check whether you are registered or not. It’s mandatory for a person to have his/her name in the electoral roll of their constituency to enable them to cast their votes, as per section 62 of the RP Act 1951.

Documents to check: If your name is on the voter list but you have lost your voter ID card, then you can take along another ID card that is authorised by the government. The Election Commission has directed that all electors have to produce the Elector’s Photo Identity Card for their identification at the polling station. Those who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents: Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Pension document with photograph, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Aadhaar Card.

Polling Booth: Given the COVID-19 situation, the election commission has increased the number of polling stations this time. It’s possible that your polling booth might have changed this year. So before you step out, visit electoralsearch.in and check your polling booth details by filling in information from your voter card.

COVID Protocols: It’s important for you to know that COVID-19 is not over yet. So you have to follow all the guidelines related to COVID-19. You must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the polling booth. Also, try to keep a sanitiser with you.

Polling Date and Voting Hours: Check for the date when your constituency is going to vote. You also must check for the active voting hours at the polling booth. The last one hour may be reserved for COVID-19 positive patients to let them vote.

Know your candidate: There may be several candidates in your constituency. You must know the background of candidates which will enable you to choose the best of them.

Persons with Disabilities: If you are differently-abled, then you can use the Election Commission’s PwD App to avail easy voter identification and register for customised services offered by the commission.