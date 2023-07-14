‘Reflects colonial mindset’: India objects to European Parliament’s Manipur resolution

India on Thursday described the resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur as a reflection of “colonial mindset” and reiterated that it is an “internal matter”.

The resolution comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to France. He is the Guest of Honour at the country’s Bastille Day Parade.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India’s internal affairs is “unacceptable”.

Also Read: ‘Internal matter’: India responds to European Parliament’s plan to discuss Manipur violence

“We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset” he said.

The spokesperson said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. “The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues,” he said, replying to media queries on the resolution.

The resolution titled “India, the situation in Manipur”‘ was passed at the Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Citing the violence in Manipur, the resolution said the European Parliament, “Strongly urges the Indian authorities to take all necessary measures and make the utmost effort to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect all religious minorities, such as Manipur’s Christian community”.

Also Read: Manipur violence: 142 dead in clashes so far, Imphal West and East, Churachandpur worst hit, govt tells SC

It said it “encourages India’s central government and all political actors and religious leaders to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue involving civil society and the affected communities”.

It also asked the authorities to allow independent investigation into the violence, and repeal the unlawful Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months. The clashes started on May 3, after tribals organised a solidarity march to protest against the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.