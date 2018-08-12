‘Referendum 2020’ has no support from Punjabis living across the globe: BJP

BJP said the idea of ‘Referendum 2020’ was an anti-national proposal designed to break the communal harmony among the people of the community in and outside Punjab.

The BJP today termed the ‘Referendum 2020’, a campaign by an organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a so called “separate Sikh state”, as a useless exercise by desperate group of radicals who have no support from Punjabis living across the globe.

Tarun Chugh, the national secretary of the BJP, said the idea of ‘Referendum 2020’ was an anti-national proposal designed to break the communal harmony among the people of the community in and outside Punjab.

“It is a useless exercise by desperate group of radicals who have no support from Punjabis living across the globe,” he said in a statement. “Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was following the commands of Pakistan based ISI and trying to brainwash and misguide youth to bring back black days in Punjab, but his efforts won’t be successful,” the BJP leader said.

Chugh said the vigilant network of central intelligence agencies and the Punjab Police would fight any conspiracy against Punjab and India. He said the Union Government was committed to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“Besides that, the Punjabi community was well aware and committed not to allow the evil designs of the radicals to succeed, come what may,” he said. He appealed to the community to maintain peace and rise above political and religious lines to thwart the nefarious attempts of disruptive forces.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said there are no takers in Punjab for ‘Referendum 2020’. Singh had on Friday dubbed the proposed rally in London on Sunday by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an attempt by a handful of frustrated ISI-backed Sikhs abroad to foment trouble.

“They have been at it for long and have been playing into the hands of the ISI, which has an open agenda to foment trouble in Punjab and India,” he had said. The chief minister said he was not at all worried about the fringe elements and their rally.

He said there are no takers for this campaign in the state as people want peace and development. Singh had said only a handful of frustrated Sikhs, based in countries like the UK, Canada, the USA and Germany, were backing the campaign, which he said will not last long.

“We are prepared to deal with these Khalistani elements, he had said.