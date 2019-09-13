Chennai: Top executive of leading Toyota showroom chain in Tamil Nadu found dead, police say suicide

File photo for representation purpose only.

Chennai latest news: A top woman executive of car manufacturer Toyota’s leading chain of showrooms in Tamil Nadu was found dead at her house in Chennai on Thursday. Reeta Lankalingam was found hanging inside her Nungambakkam house. Police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, however no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The police said it is probing the case from all possible angles. Reports say Reeta took the extreme step due to some personal reason, but the police is yet to make any headway in the case.

Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner V Muthuvel Pandi told Indian Express that Reeta’s body was first found hanging by one of her servants who had waited for her to come out of the room for long. “She had used a screen cloth to commit suicide,” Pandi said.

Reeta worked as joint-managing director of Lanson group owned by her husband Lankalingam. Lanson is a well known Toyota car dealership in Tamil Nadu and the company has a number of showrooms across the state. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and son.