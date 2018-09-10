‘Reduce other expenses’, Rajasthan Minister explains how to tackle high petrol, diesel prices

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister in the Rajasthan government has come up with an unbeatable explanation to check the rising prices of petrol and diesel. According to Minister Rajkumar Rinwa, people should reduce their expenses to tackle the fuel price rise. Rinwa said that people should understand that petrol and diesel prices are tied to the crude oil price in the world market.

“Fuel prices are tied to crude oil prices in the world market. The government is working hard to bring down the prices. There is so much expenditure, floods all over, and consumption…public don’t understand that if crude prices are high, they should reduce their other expenses,” Rinwa, a three-time MLA from the Ratangarh Assembly constituency, said.

The remark comes amidst the ongoing protests by the Congress-led opposition against the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country. A total of 21 political parties are participating in the nationwide shutdown.

The Congress party said that it wants the government to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) ambit which will decrease the price by Rs 15-18 per litre. The party has been saying that the government should immediately reduce central excise duty and excessive VAT in states to extend some relief to the public. According to the Congress, the government has made Rs 11 lakh crore in last 4 years through excise duty on fuel.

While petrol price in Delhi today scaled to a new record high of Rs 80.73, people are shelling out Rs 72.83 for a litre of diesel. In Mumbai, the price of petrol increased by 0.23 paise to Rs 88.12 and diesel touched Rs 77.32. The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising for around ten days now.