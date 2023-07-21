Redevelopment of Madurai Railway Station is going on at a fast pace – Check list of completed works

The Ministry of Railways on Friday shared an update related to the redevelopment of Madurai Railway Station (station code: MDU) in the Tamil Nadu state of India.

Completed works of Madurai Railway Station:

Site topography, soil investigation works

RPF canteen building, substation building: Foundation pcc and backfilling, footing, and column work up to plinth level

East Terminal Building stage-1: 86/262 piling work

Madurai Junction is the main railway station serving the city of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It is also the headquarters of the Madurai railway division of the Southern Railways.

Also Read Redevelopment work of Ayodhya railway station is going on in full swing – Check the list of completed works

The Indian Railways has put it in an A1-graded train station category. It is one of the top 100 booking stations in India. Currently, it serves four railway lines, and these are:

a) Madurai–Chennai Egmore

b) Madurai–Kanyakumari

c) Madurai–Bodinayakkanur

d) Madurai–Rameswaram

Presently, the Madurai Junction has six platforms and 11 railway tracks.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has undertaken the task of redevelopment of 1,275 railway stations across the country. Out of these, 73 railway stations (including Madurai Railway Station) will be transformed in this southern state of India.

Some of the stations chosen for redevelopment in the state are Mannargudi, Mayiladuturai Jn, Mettupalayam, Morappur, Nagercoil Jn., Namakkal, Palani, Paramakkudi, Perambur, Podanur Jn, Mambalam, Manaparai, Pollachi, Polur, Pudukkottai, Rajapalayam, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Salem, Samalpatti, Sholavandan, Tambaram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur Jn, Thiruvarur Jn., Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli Jn, Tirupadripulyur, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Udagamandalam, Vellore Cantt., Villupuram Jn., Virudhunagar, Vriddhachalam Jn, Srirangam, Srivilliputtur and St.Thomas Mount.