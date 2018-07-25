Redefining art, Delhi government takes big strides – Rap, hip-hop and Bollywood get recognition as new forms

An event organised by ACL department. (Source: IE)

The Delhi government has decided to include modern forms of artistic expression ranging from rap to mobile videography in a bid to change the definition of art, moving away from ‘classical’ art forms. The Sahitya Kala Parishad which gives out scholarships every year will double the amount of money being offered to the candidates and will also include two new categories – research in art development and community art.

Officials told The Indian Express that community art is an activity which is community-oriented with emphasis on the community itself. Meanwhile, the other category for research in art development would focus on candidates aged between 18 and 60, who want to research different forms of artistic practices.

Not only this, the government’s Arts, Culture and Languages (ACL) department has also changed the category of ‘fine arts’ to ‘visual arts’. The official added that this will increase the ambit of what comes under visual arts and will also change the mindset that fine arts is only restricted to classical forms like painting.

“What this means is that dance could mean hip-hop or Bollywood dance. Music isn’t just Hindustani classical music, but could include fusion or rap,” the official was quoted as saying.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia while explaining the move said that with time, forms of art and expression have changed. He added that these fellowships need to be upgraded to mirror this. “Art needs to be inclusive and socially relevant. Our government is committed to support and nurture artists to pursue their passion and contribute to society,” he said.

The scholarship amount for research in art development is Rs 12,000 per month and that for community arts and visual arts is Rs 4,000 per month in a year.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the applications will require candidates to send a statement for purpose in either English or Hindi for the first time. In this statement, they will have to explain how they plan to use the grant and how it will give back to society.