Red-letter day in country’s history: Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict

Supreme Court

Hours after Supreme Court passed the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Shiv Sena chief hailed the judgement calling it a red-letter day in India’s history. “Today’s day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict,” said the Sena chief.

Uddhav Thackeray also announced that he would visit Ayodhya on November 24. The Sena chief also paid tributed to former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. I remember Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal on this day,” Thackeray said.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Saturday awarded the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple. The Supreme Court turned down the petitions by Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akahara Board. The Court has asked the government to form a trust within three months to formulate the roadmap for the construction of the temple.

The apex court also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to provide five acres of land in Ayodhya to the Muslims for the construction of a mosque. The court specified that the land for the mosque must be at a ‘prominent’location.