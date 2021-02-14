  • MORE MARKET STATS

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police announce Rs 1 lakh cash reward for information on Lakha Sidhana

By: |
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 11:10 AM

This comes just days after the police arrested another accused Deep Sidhu from Zirakpur near Chandigarh. He was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell. 

Lakha Sidhana is accused of violence on Republic Day

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police on Sunday announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, who is among the key accused of violence on Republic Day. Teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, according to ANI. This comes just days after the police arrested another accused Deep Sidhu from Zirakpur near Chandigarh. He was arrested by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Following violence on Red Fort, Sidhu and Lakhana were booked under various sections of IPC. However, both went missing prompting the police to announce reward to get information on the duo. The police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest.

After the January 26 violence that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, Sidhu was posting videos on social media. “Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account,” PTI reported citing police sources.

Sidhana and Sidhu have been booked under various sections of IPC, 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder).

