Red Fort violence: Delhi Police announce Rs 1 lakh cash reward for information on Deep Sidhu

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu (PTI)

Republic Day violence: The Delhi Police have announced a cash reward for information on those suspected to have played a role in inciting violence in parts of Delhi on Republic Day. The police suspect the role of certain people who had been camping on borders to support farmers in their fight against the Centre. Among the leaders who have been booked for the violence are Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh. These people have been on run even since FIRs were lodged against them in the national capital.

Today, the police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. Also, Rs 50,000 reward has been announced for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh.

On January 27, Deep Sidhu was booked for inciting violence at Red Fort on Republic Day. He was booked under various sections of IPC, 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder).

A day later, Sidhu said he needed some time to bring out the truth and would then join the probe. In a video uploaded on Facebook, Sidhu informed that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and also a look out notice had been issued against him. He claimed that whatever had been spread, it was false information and it was misleading the public at large. “Therefore, I need a couple of days to bring out the truth and then I will join the investigation,” Sidhu had said.

The actor-turned-activist further requested the investigating agencies that he had not done anything wrong. “I am not scared. I have done nothing wrong and that will come out. The kind of rumours being spread is not based on facts. I need two days to bring out the truth based on the facts and I will collect all the evidence and proof,” he stated.