Red Fort Incident: Shocking images reveal damage caused by protestors, Culture ministry takes stock

Updated: Jan 27, 2021 5:07 PM

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel today visited the Red Fort for inspection and to take stock of the damage caused to the property.

Prahlad Singh Patel had condemned the actions of the protesting farmers yesterday.

A day after thousands of farmers entered Red Fort defying security barricading, pictures have emerged from inside the monument showing the extent of damage caused to the government property by the protesters. It showed shattered glass windows, broken shards of glass, vandalised ticket counter, metal detector and baggage scanner, damaged police vehicles and fallen railings as evidence of the mayhem the monument witnessed yesterday. The protesters climbed atop the historic ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted different flags there.

The Centre has already deployed additional companies of paramilitary forces at the monument.

Talking to reporters, he said, “I inspected Red Fort with officers of Culture Ministry and Archaeological Survey of India today. I gave 2 directions- report be made at the earliest and handed over to MHA and FIR be registered immediately. Things will be further clear only after the report comes.”

The minister had condemned the actions of the protesting farmers yesterday. He said that the Red Fort is a symbol of dignity and the agitators should have stayed away from it. He termed the incident unfortunate saying that it has undermined the dignity of the Red Fort.

While returning from the fort, the minister paid a visit to Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti. He also met 85 children from Odisha’s Kalahandi who had participated in the Republic Day parade and wanted to see Red Fort but could not due to the protest. The minister said that the children are safe.

There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar.

