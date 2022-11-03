Red Fort attack case: Supreme Court rejects review petition of Mohammad Arif, affirms death penalty

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition of Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq challenging an earlier order of the apex court upholding the death sentence awarded to him in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case, reports Live Law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

“We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” Chief Justice U U Lalit was quoted as saying in his order.

Mohammed Arif, who had admitted to being a Pakistani national, was one of the intruders who had indiscriminately opened fire at the Red Fort on December 12, 2000, killing three Army Jawans belonging to the 7th Rajputana Rifles.

He was arrested on December 25 in connection with the case, convicted by a trial court on October 24, 2005, and was awarded death sentence on October 31, 2005. His death sentence was confirmed by a Delhi High Court in an order in 2007.

On August 10, 2011, the Supreme Court had upheld death sentence awarded to Arif by a sessions court

and dismissed his appeal challenging capital punishment. The sessions court order was also affirmed by the Delhi High Court.