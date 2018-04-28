Red Fort adopted: Dalmia Bharat Group wins historic Rs 25 crore bid; beats IndiGo, GMR Sports

In one of the biggest contract wins, Dalmia Group has adopted the Red Fort, one of India’s most prominent historical monuments. The corporate house has conquered the prized monument in a contract worth Rs 25 crore for five years.

In one of the biggest contract wins, Dalmia Group has adopted the Red Fort, one of India’s most prominent historical monuments. The corporate house has conquered the prized monument in a contract worth Rs 25 crore for five years. Dalmia Group faced a tough competition from GMR Sports and IndiGo airlines for the bid. Although, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dalmia Bharat Limited, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on April 9; the Ministry of Tourism went public with the deal on April 25 this year.

Dalmia Bharat Group, in a statement, said that advanced surveillance system like pan-tilt-zoom CCTV cameras will be installed at the fort. The company will also assist in controlling the advanced tourist flow management system linked with carrying capacity of the monuments, including light and sound shows with regular cultural shows and facilitation of night visits to the monument.

The adoption of Red Fort comes under the Tourism Ministry’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme that started last year. The scheme invites government and private parties to operate and maintain heritage sites. The ministry on Tuesday awarded the Letters of Intent to nine agencies for 22 monuments of Phase-IV of the scheme, including the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, Mehrauli Archeological Park and Gol Gumbad in Delhi. Union Minister for Tourism K J Alphons had asked the stakeholders to “protect, preserve and market” the heritage of India.

The Adopt a Heritage scheme was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on World Tourism Day in September last year. With a budget of more than Rs 5 crore per year, the cement manufacturing company joins “monument mitras” including other private sector companies, which will look after the operations and maintenance of the site for five years. Under the project, it will construct, landscape, illuminate and maintain activities related to provision and development of tourist amenities.

This includes basic and advanced amenities such as public conveniences, clean drinking water, cleanliness of the monument, accessibility for all, signage, cloakroom facilities, illumination and night viewing, surveillance system, tourist facilitation-cum-interpretation centre. Keeping in mind the easy accessibility to the differently-abled visitors, there will be ramps and toilet facilities for the differently-abled. Facilities like wheelchairs, battery-operated vehicles, braille signages are some of the key additions, which will make the Red Fort a barrier-free monument.