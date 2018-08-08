Red alert! Water level at Idamalayar dam breaches 168.20-m mark, Idukki administration issues warning

Water level at Idamalayar dam breaches 168.20-m mark (Representative image)

The Idukki district administration on Wednesday issued a red alert after the water level at Idamalayar dam crossed 168.20 m. Due to the incessant rains since last week, the water level in the reservoir of the dam has gone up to 2396.90 ft.

Following the incident, the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) has notified the district administration that shutters of Idamalayar dam will be opened on Thursday morning. The KSEB also informed that 164 cubic meters per second (cumecs) of water will be released into the Periyar river. The move of the KSEB is likely to increase the current water level of Periyar river by 1-1.5 meter. The release of water is expected to reach Aluva region in 5-6 hours.

In 2013, the last time when shutters of Idamalayar dam was opened, around 900 cumecs of water was released. The Idukki district authorities have already started the process of alerting the locals living on the banks of Periyar river on the water rush.

On July 31, 2018, the Kerala authorities have issued an orange alert after the water level touched 2,395 feet. In a statement, the state government said, “The water level in the Idukki reservoir has reached 2395 ft. An Orange alert has been issued as a result. It must be noted that an Orange alert is not an indication for the opening of dam shutters. The public will be informed well in advance before any such event.”

The statement further added, “It must also be noted that the shutters of the dam will be opened only during daytime, and not in the night. The situation demands our vigilance, but there is no need for panic. It is our duty to refrain from any kind of fearmongering or misinformation.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to remain alert. “Army, navy, air force and coast guard have been asked to be on vigil. Two helicopters have been kept ready. There is no need to panic as of now. The State Disaster Management Authority will give timely directive in this regard,” Vijayan tweeted.