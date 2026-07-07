Heavy rain lashed the national capital with wind speeds upto 70 kmph on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its weather warning from an orange alert to a red alert for the entire city.

The downpour brought relief from the sweltering heat but also disrupted normal life, with airlines warning of flight delays. Several roads witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic as motorists made their way on waterlogged roads.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Red alert issued as weather intensifies

Initially, the weather office had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 50-60 kmph. However, as conditions worsened, it upgraded the warning to a red alert, cautioning residents about intense rainfall, lightning and squally winds across Delhi.

Authorities advised people to remain indoors wherever possible, avoid waterlogged stretches and exercise caution during thunderstorms.

High humidity pushed ‘feels like’ temperature to 44.7°C

Despite cloudy skies and rainfall, Delhi experienced uncomfortable weather earlier in the day due to high humidity.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 30°C, the highest since July 2, 2024, when the minimum had settled at 30.7°C. At 8.30 am, the “feels like” temperature touched 44.7°C, with relative humidity at 79%, creating oppressive conditions before the rain arrived.

Flights affected as airlines issue travel advisories

The adverse weather also affected flight operations in Delhi and Mumbai, prompting major airlines to issue advisories asking passengers to check flight status before leaving for airports.

IndiGo said the weather had impacted schedules and urged passengers to allow extra travel time because of slow-moving traffic caused by heavy rain.

“Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline said in a post on X.

Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e or app.… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 7, 2026

The carrier also advised travellers to monitor flight updates through its website or mobile app and assured passengers that support teams were available to assist them.

Air India also cautioned passengers that adverse weather conditions could affect flights operating to and from Delhi, urging travellers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

#TravelAdvisory



Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi.



To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport: https://t.co/5vemTROi62



Thank you… — Air India (@airindia) July 7, 2026

Meanwhile, SpiceJet warned that heavy rainfall in both Delhi and Mumbai could impact departures, arrivals and connecting flights, asking passengers to remain updated on schedule changes.

#WeatherUpdate : Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 7, 2026

Rain expected over the next few days

The IMD has forecast that Delhi-NCR will continue to experience cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days as monsoon activity remains active across the region. Temperatures are expected to remain between 32°C and 37°C. Intermittent rain spells are likely to provide relief from the recent heat, even as authorities remain on alert for localised waterlogging and traffic disruptions.