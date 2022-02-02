Recovery of counterfeit Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 notes reached record high in 2020: MHA reply in Rajya Sabha

As per the data furnished by the minister as an annexure to his written reply, the number of counterfeit notes of new Rs 500 denomination also increased from zero in 2016 to 2,09,685 in 2020.

Within four years of the Modi government’s controversial decision to demonetise old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, the seizure of counterfeit notes reached a record high in the year 2020, the Centre today informed the Rajya Sabha, citing data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau till 2020, in response to a starred question by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav. In his question, Yadav had asked the Home Ministry to reveal details of counterfeit notes recovered in the country during the last five years.

“Will the Minister of HOME AFFAIRS be pleased to state, (a) the details of counterfeit notes recovered in the country during the last five years, year-wise; (b) the number of notes of Rs 2000 denomination out of total recovered fake notes; and (c) whether it is a fact that the fake notes which have been recovered in the country are more than the earlier recovery made?” reads Yadav’s question.

Responding to it, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanad Rai said that as per data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) based on inputs from states, the seizure of counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000 denomination rose from 2, 272 fake notes in 2016 to a record 2,44,834 in 2020.

As per the data furnished by the minister as an annexure to his written reply, the number of counterfeit notes of new Rs 500 denomination also increased from zero in 2016 to 2,09,685 in 2020.

While the recovery of Rs 1000 notes continues, the NCRB data revealed that counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 50, Rs 20, Rs 10 and Rs 5 were recovered as well.

Criticising the Centre on the issue, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the objective of demonetisation was to end counterfeit currency, terrorism and black money but there has been an exponential increase in counterfeit notes.

“When demonetisation was announced the objectives stated was: -End of counterfeit currency, terrorism & Black Money. However, the ones who claimed new notes would be embedded with counterfeit- proof features- Please eat humble pie. Exponential increase in counterfeit notes in the market,” she said.

When demonetisation was announced the objectives stated was :

-End of counterfeit currency, terrorism&Black Money

However the ones who claimed new notes would be embedded with counterfeit- proof features- Please eat humble pie.

Exponential increase in counterfeit notes in market. pic.twitter.com/4quGTMKSxg — Priyanka Chaturvedi???????? (@priyankac19) February 2, 2022

The Modi government had announced demonetisation of the Rs 1000 and old Rs 500 currency notes on November 8, 2016.