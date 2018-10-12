Record 50,000 nominations! Modi government says turned Padma Awards into ‘People’s Awards’

The rise in nominations comes two years after the government changed the process to online and allowed the general public to nominate anyone who they felt deserving of the prestigious awards. (PTI)

The government on Thursday announced that it has received a record number of 49,992 nominations for the Padma Awards-2019, which is 32 times higher than the nominations received in 2010. In the year 2010, the government had received just 1,313 nominations for the coveted awards.

The rise in nominations comes two years after the government changed the process to online and allowed the general public to nominate anyone who they felt deserving of the prestigious awards. The move was taken to bring in more transparency in the process and take the awards to lesser-known people working in the remotest corners of the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the government has transformed the Padma Awards into a ‘People’s Awards’ in true sense. “People are encouraged to nominate unsung heroes who deserve these top civilian awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri),” it said.

According to the ministry, the simple and accessible online process has encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers. Due to the simplification of the process, the number of nominations is rising every year. In 2016, the government had received 8,768 nominations that went to 35,595 in 2017.

The online nomination process for the Padma Awards commenced on May 1 this year and the last date for submission of nominations was September 15, 2018. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019.