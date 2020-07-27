Reciting Hanuman Chalisa will end coronavirus: Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will end coronavirus. (File pic PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur has suggested that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 will rid the world of the coronavirus. Thakur is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal.

“Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5,” she tweeted.

“Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home,” the BJP leader who defeated Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in the general elections last year, added.

Thakur also shared a video on Twitter wherein she said that August 5 will be celebrated like Diwali. She also praised Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for making efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

आइए हम सब मिलकर कोरोना महामारी को समाप्त करने के लिए लोगों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना के लिए एक आध्यात्मिक प्रयास करें आज25 से 5 अगस्त तक प्रतिदिन शाम 7:00 बजे अपने घरों में हनुमान चालीसा का 5 बार पाठकरें5 अगस्त को अनुष्ठान का रामलला की आरती के साथ घरों में दीप जलाकर समापन करें pic.twitter.com/Ba0J2KrkA8 — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) July 25, 2020

“Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when ‘bhoomi pujan’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali,” she added.

Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is set to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone that will mark the beginning of the construction of a grand temple.

“When people… Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus…This is your prayer to Lord Ram,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, India has recorded a single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 14,35,453. According to the Union Health Ministry data, recoveries have surged to 9,17,567. The country’s death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day.