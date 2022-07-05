Receiving threat of being transferred for pulling up ACB officer, claims Karnataka HC judge

Karnataka High Court judge HP Sandesh on Monday came down heavily on the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and claimed that he was being threatened with transfer as the ADG did not like his remarks. Calling it a threat to the functioning of an independent judiciary, Judge Sandesh said that he will not be intimidated by such words as he is only answerable to the Constitution of India. The judge further pulled up the ACB for turning into a “collection centre” and a “centre of corruption.”

While pointing out that he was informed by a colleague about his possible transfer, Justice Sandesh said, “Your ACB ADGP seems to be a powerful person. I was told by my fellow judge that I could be transferred for the remarks. I will record the threat of transfer in the order.”

The High Court had made these observations while hearing a bail plea of former tehsildar at the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner office Mahesh PS. Last year, Mahesh was caught accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh as he claimed that he was working under the instruction of the then Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath. Soon after the hearing concluded on Monday, the ACB stated that it has arrested the bureaucrat.

Slamming the ACB advocate on the transfer threats, Judge Sandesh said, “I don’t fear anyone, I am the son of a farmer and ready to till the land. I am not affiliated to any political party or ideology but only to the Constitution. I have not accumulated any property after becoming a judge but have sold 4 acres which my father had.”

Further hitting out at the ACB counsel, Justice Sandesh said, “Are you protecting the public or tainted persons? It is a noble profession. The black coat is not for the protection of the corrupt. Corruption has become a cancer and it should not reach the fourth stage. The officers are being extorted after threatening them with search warrants.”

“The whole state is suffering because of corruption issues. If Vitamin M (money) is there, you will (ACB) protect anyone. I am aware of the happenings. In how many cases search warrants have been issued and how many have been executed?” he asked.