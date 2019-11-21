Received full understanding from US on Kashmir reorganisation: India

Published: November 21, 2019 10:38:35 PM

In August, India announced withdrawing special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, MEAExternal Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File photo: ANI)

India said on Thursday it has received full understanding from across the political spectrum in the US over its decision relating to withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remained engaged with various stakeholders in the US, including the Trump administration, the Congress, civil society and others in addressing their questions on the issue.

