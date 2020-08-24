Rebellion in Congress? Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad hit out at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘colluding with BJP’ remark

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the dissidents were “colluding with the BJP”. Rejecting Rahul’s charge, Sibal said that he has not made a single statement in the last 30 years in favour of the saffron party.

“Rahul Gandhi says ‘we are colluding with BJP’. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet ‘we are colluding with the BJP’?” he tweeted.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, also reacted sharply to Rahul’s charge and rejected Rahul’s accusation. Azad said that he will quit if the charges levelled against him are found to be true.

“Will quit all posts if the charge is proven,” Azad told The Indian Express.

The reaction comes in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s question over the timing of the letter written by 23 senior leaders over the Congress crisis. He made the comments during the virtual Congress Working Committee meeting which is currently underway in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue.

According to Rahul, the letter was written at a time when the party was battling a crisis in Rajasthan and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi was unwell.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meeting has referred to the letter by Ghulam Nabi Azad and others while offering to quit as party chief. Sonia returned to the Congress’ president post in August 2019 after her son Rahul’s exit.

Sonia Gandhi is believed to have asked CWC to relieve her of her duties but former PM Manmohan Singh urged her to continue as the party head.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of a letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders. The dissidents who wrote the letter on August 7 include many Gandhi family loyalists, former Union ministers and prominent MPs. The leaders who signed the letter include Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma. They raised questions over the party’s present condition and called for a full time active leadership.