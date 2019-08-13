Rebel Congress-JD(S) Karnataka leaders move SC for urgent hearing of plea challenging disqualification

Rohatgi told the bench that all these MLAs have been disqualified and their matter should be listed on August 19 for hearing.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of their plea challenging their disqualification from the state assembly. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs to give the memo to the registrar for urgent listing of their plea.

Rohatgi told the bench that all these MLAs have been disqualified and their matter should be listed on August 19 for hearing. A total of 17 rebel MLAs were disqualified from the House ahead of the July 29 trust vote moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy lost the floor test, paving the way for a BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.