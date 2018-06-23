Rebel BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, his son float new party to contest Rajasthan polls

Representatives and workers currently working for Deen Dayal Vahini, an organisation that Ghanshyam Tiwari had founded, will be joining the new political party, Akhilesh Tiwari said. (PTI)

Rebel BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari’s son Akhilesh has founded a political outfit named ‘Bharat Vahini Party’ to contest the Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party will work with an aim to contest election on all 200 Assembly seats under the leadership of Ghanshyam Tiwari, founder and president of the party Akhilesh Tiwari said. The party is going to organise its first state meeting of leaders and workers in Jaipur on July 3, he said, adding that 2,000 workers will take part in the meeting. He said 10 representatives from each Assembly seat have been invited.

Representatives and workers currently working for Deen Dayal Vahini, an organisation that Ghanshyam Tiwari had founded, will be joining the new political party, Akhilesh Tiwari said. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has registered the ‘Bharat Vahini Party’, allowing it to field its candidates in the Assembly polls. The political group had applied for party’s registration on December 11, 2017. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.