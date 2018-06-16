Rebel AIADMK MLA TTV Dhinakaran to withdraw challenge petition from High Court

In a new twist to the MLAs disqualification case, one of the rebel AIADMK MLAs considered close to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday said he will withdraw the petition challenging his disqulification by Assembly Speaker from the Madras High Court. (IE)

In a new twist to the MLAs disqualification case, one of the rebel AIADMK MLAs considered close to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday said he will withdraw the petition challenging his disqulification by Assembly Speaker from the Madras High Court. Thangatamilselvan, one of the 18 MLAs disqualified by Speaker P. Dhanapal for meeting Tamil Nadu Governor and seeking a change of Chief Minister last year, told the media that he has lost hopes of getting justice from judiciary and hence has decided to withdraw his petition.

Reacting to his decision, Dhinakaran dismissed reports of disunity in his group and said all the MLAs were united and had decided to face the legal challenge. They would go even to the Supreme Court to challenge any adverse decision from the High Court, he said. On Thursday, the Madras High Court gave a split verdict in the case, with Chief Justice Indra Banerjee upholding the decision of the Speaker in disqualifying the MLAs and the companion judge Justice M Sundar setting aside the order.

Dhinakaran said Thangatamilselvan was keen on withdrawing his petition and was ready to face the consequent bye-election because he was confident of winning it. “I also said ok. He is not angry with us. It also does not mean there is any division in our group. We are all united,” he said.