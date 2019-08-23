Rebal AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (File photo)

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for “defying” his directions.

On the second day of the Monsoon session, the Chandni Chowk legislator in a special mention alleged that two families recently had to purchase medicines from private shops despite the Delhi government’s claim that drugs were provided free of cost at its hospitals.

Responding to allegations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the House that he will get the charge probed.

Lamba continued to raise the issue despite the Speaker asking her to sit down.

When she did not relent, Goel ordered her to be marshalled out of the House.