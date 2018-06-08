Real Hero! Anand Mahindra has an amazing message for the Mumbai cop who stood in rains for over 2 hours

Anand Mahindra shared his view on the Mumbai cop’s heroic act where the traffic police officer kept performing his duty in Mumbai Rains earlier this week.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known to be very vocal on social media. He keeps sharing his views, anecdotes on topics that are trending which in turn captivate the heart and soul of his followers. And after coming across a video which recently went viral, Anand Mahindra had some praiseworthy words about the incident. Anand Mahindra shared his view on the Mumbai cop’s heroic act where the traffic police officer kept performing his duty in Mumbai Rains earlier this week.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote, “We need to expand our definition of heroes. Heroic acts should not just be those grand ones which justify monuments & statues, but everyday acts of duty & concern for fellow citizens. The more such everyday heroes we have, the better our quality of life will be..”

We need to expand our definition of heroes. Heroic acts should not just be those grand ones which justify monuments & statues, but everyday acts of duty & concern for fellow citizens. The more such everyday heroes we have, the better our quality of life will be.. https://t.co/xsyPMV3t4o — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2018

The video which went viral shows a traffic cop who stood for two-and-a-half hours in the heavy downpour in Mumbai on Monday night. He did it to ensure there was no roadblock at Akurli Road, near the Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Kandivali East region. The captivating bit about the video is that the constable, 47-year-old Nandkumar Ingle, did his duty without any waterproof gear.

Also Read: Salute! Mumbai rains fail to deter this traffic cop from his duty

Meanwhile, its been over a year now since Anand Mahindra expressed his interest through Twitter to buy the Thar SUV that was used in the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Kaala’. While Kaala was under production, Anand Mahindra was assured that he will get the Thar as soon as the movie gets completed. And now, when the movie has hit the theatres, the producer of the movie Dhanush has given the Mahindra Thar to Anand Mahindra.