Readying for a bigger role? Prashant Kishor quits as advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, potentially setting the stage for his formal entry into the Congress. Kishor was appointed as the advisor in March this year keeping in mind the 2022 state assembly polls. Kishor said that he wants to take a temporary break from active public life.

Kishor was given a rank of a Cabinet minister and was paid Re 1 per month as a token honorarium. He was entitled to perks including a government residence, half a dozen staff members, free transport, free air travel, telephone and medical facilities.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Kishor claimed in his resignation letter that he was not able to take over the responsibilities as CM’s principal advisor in view of his decision to take a temporary break. He urged CM Singh to relieve him from the post.

The Chief Minister’s Office is yet to confirm the receipt of the resignation. The move was expected amid the strained ties between CM Singh and Kishor following media reports claiming that the poll strategies had backed Sidhu’s elevation despite objection from the Punjab CM.

Kishor had announced to quit the space soon after the Bengal poll results were announced in May this year. Though he had not visited Punjab in recent times, he met CM Singh in Delhi before the latter was scheduled to appear before a three-member panel set up by the Congress high command to resolve the crisis within the party in the state.

Kishor had recently met Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and had submitted a revival proposal for the Congress party. He is also believed to have sought a bigger role in the party’s decision-making body while expressing his desire to join the party formally.

Though the party high command is yet to decide with regards to Kishor joining the party, his resignation can also be seen as a move to take up a bigger role in the party in the coming future.

Before working for the TMC and Mamata Banerjee, Kishor had prepared Amarinder Singh’s poll strategy for the 2017 assembly elections.