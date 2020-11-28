‘Ready to talk’: As angry farmers camp at Delhi borders, Home Minister Amit Shah reaches out

AMit Shah said that the farmers can continue their protest in a democratic manner. (PTI File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out the protesting farmers and said that the Narendra Modi government was ready to discuss every single issue. Talking to news agency ANI, Shah urged the agitating farmers to reach the place designated by the Delhi Police. He said that the Government of India will talk to them there. He said that the farmers can continue their protest in a democratic manner. However, he added that the commuters of Delhi should not face any trouble.

After the intense faceoff, the Delhi Police had allowed the farmers to enter Delhi from the Tikri Border. The Nirankari Samagam Grounds in North Delhi has been designated as the protest site for the farmers. However, the farmers say that it would not help in bringing the Centre’s attention towards their plight. On Saturday, despite repeated appeals, the farmers refused to move from the Singhu border. “Shift to the designated site,” Shah said asking the farmer Unions to vacate the border areas.