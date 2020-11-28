  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Ready to talk’: As angry farmers camp at Delhi borders, Home Minister Amit Shah reaches out

By: |
November 28, 2020 8:13 PM

Amit Shah has urged the agitating farmers to reach the place designated by the Delhi Police. He said that the Government of India will talk to them there.

AMit Shah said that the farmers can continue their protest in a democratic manner. (PTI File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out the protesting farmers and said that the Narendra Modi government was ready to discuss every single issue. Talking to news agency ANI, Shah urged the agitating farmers to reach the place designated by the Delhi Police. He said that the Government of India will talk to them there. He said that the farmers can continue their protest in a democratic manner. However, he added that the commuters of Delhi should not face any trouble.

After the intense faceoff, the Delhi Police had allowed the farmers to enter Delhi from the Tikri Border. The Nirankari Samagam Grounds in North Delhi has been designated as the protest site for the farmers. However, the farmers say that it would not help in bringing the Centre’s attention towards their plight. On Saturday, despite repeated appeals, the farmers refused to move from the Singhu border. “Shift to the designated site,” Shah said asking the farmer Unions to vacate the border areas.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Ready to talk’ As angry farmers camp at Delhi borders Home Minister Amit Shah reaches out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Political vested interests misguiding farmers, says Piyush Goyal
2J-K Administrative Council approves policy to improve telecom, internet connectivity in UT
3Political parties ‘sponsoring’ farmers’ stir: Haryana CM Manohar Khattar