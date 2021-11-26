Ready to step down the day I get an indication from Centre: Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik

Malik also said that the decision has not been taken under any political pressure or on opposition influencing the farmers.

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik has said that all demands of farmers have not been met yet and the government should accept farmers’ demands related to Minimum Support Price (MSP). Malik said that MSP is a basic demand by farmers and if the government accepts it, farmers would withdraw their protest.

Malik, who has been targeting the Narendra Modi government on the issue of farm protests, said that once the MSP demand is accepted, he would urge farmers to end their agitation and go home. “I would urge farmers to get assurance on MSP and committees formed to address other issues and go home. I would advise them not to stretch their protest unnecessarily. MSP is their basic demand and I’m with them on this issue,” said Malik.

Malik also welcomed the repeal of the three agri laws by the Centre and said that PM Modi has shown a big heart in taking the decision. Facing questions over attacking the government despite holding a Constitutional position, Malik said that many governors have taken a similar stand in the past, and questioned the silence when “governors toppled elected governments”. On the question of resigning from the governor’s post, Malik said, “The day I get any indication from the one who appointed me, I will step down.”

The governor had recently claimed that around 600 people died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre.