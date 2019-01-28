Ready to step down, Kumaraswamy warns Congress after MLAs pitch for Siddaramaiah as CM

Days after the BJP’s failed attempt to revive itself in the state through ‘Operation Kamal’, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has been hit by another storm. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that he is ready to relinquish his role if the Congress MLAs and ministers doesn’t consider him as their leader.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy warned the Congress that its MLAs are crossing the line and that this must be checked. “…If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs,” he said.

His remark comes in the backdrop of senior Congress ministers in the JD(S)-headed coalition government pitching for Siddaramaiah becoming the Chief Minister again.

Watch video: Kumaraswamy speaks

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says “…If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line”, when asked ‘Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM’.’ pic.twitter.com/qwErh4aEq4 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019



When Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara was asked about the remarks of Congress MLAs, he clarified that Siddaramaiah has been the best CM and it is their personal view. He added the Congress MLAs have no complaint and they are happily working under Kumaraswamy’s leadership.

“He (Siddaramaiah) is our CLP leader. For the MLAs, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy),” he said.

On Sunday, during the inauguration of a community hall in Bengaluru, senior Congress ministers pitched for Siddaramaiah to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka again. Speaking on the occasion, Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttaranga Shetty said that he always considered Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

He said that it was because of Siddaramaiah that he has been elected to the state Assembly thrice. “For me, Siddaramaiah is always the Chief Minister. I am indebted to him,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Another Congress minister MTB Nagaraja who holds the Transport portfolio in Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet said that Siddaramaiah should have continued to work as the Chief Minister. Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somasheka too echoed similar sentiments saying Siddaramaiah will always remain his leader.

In the Assembly polls held last year, the Congress failed to gain majority and thus it extended an unconditional support to Kumaraswamy of JD(S) to go past the magic figure of 113 to keep the BJP out of power. The BJP had won 104 seats in 224 members House.