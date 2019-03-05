Ready to fight against Congress-BJP unholy alliance: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks came after Congress’ announced that the party will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(PTI photo)

Hours after the Congress party ruled out an alliance in Delhi with the Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Congress party had a “secret understanding” with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party. He also declared that the Aam Aadmi Party was ready to fight the “unholy alliance” of the two major parties in the country.

The AAP chief’s remarks came after the Congress’ announcement that the party will not be forming an alliance with the AAP in the national capital for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

READ ALSO | No relation between airstrike and elections: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Accusing both parties, Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter account: “At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance (sic).”

Delhi Congress chief and former CM Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday made it clear that Congress will not enter into any alliance with AAP in Delhi for the general elections 2019. The senior Congress leader said that the decision about the alliance was taken unanimously.

Sheila Dikshit made the announcement post a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

AAP won a thumping majority in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, winning 67 of 70 seats while BJP won three seats and Congress was completely obliterated.

In 2013, the BJP with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 32 out of 70 seats but could not claim absolute majority and hence the then Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung invited the Aam Aadmi Party to form the government. To its credit, the BJP did go on to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections. On 28 December 2013, AAP formed the state government with the support from the Indian National Congress.

However, after less than 50 days of rule, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigned citing his government’s inability to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in Delhi Assembly for discussion as it faced heavy opposition from other political parties

Delhi remained under President’s Rule until the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung in 2014 recommended the Union Cabinet to hold conduct fresh elections. and AAP came with full majority.