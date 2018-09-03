Ready to contest general elections from Begusarai, says former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar has said that he has no objection in contesting the Lok Sabha polls next year if the CPI decides to field him from Begusarai constituency in Bihar. Kumar’s remark comes amidst media reports doing the rounds that he is likely to be a candidate of the Grand Alliance which comprises RJD, Congress , NCP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) in Bihar. Kumar was elected to the 125-member national council of the CPI earlier this April. He is likely to contest the elections on a CPI ticket from Begusarai next year.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Kumar who was the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) between 2015 and 2016, said that formal talks regarding ticket distribution are yet to take place within the party and also among the alliance partners. He said that if his party decides to field him from Begusarai, he is ready to try his luck. Kumar added that talks regarding giving a final shape to the alliance are still underway and that it is certain that his party will not go solo in the elections.

“No formal talks have taken place so far at the party level and alliance level. However, if my party decides to field me from Begusarai and other partners (of Mahagathbandhan) extend support to my candidature, I have no objection,” he said.

On Sunday, several media reports claimed that Kumar will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his home turf Begusarai as a candidate of the Grand Alliance of which the Left parties are also a part. Reports even suggested that an agreement has been reached within the partners of the Grand Alliance that the Begusarai seat will be left vacant to allow Kanhaiya Kumar to enter the fray.

The Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The seat is being currently held by BJP’s Bhola Singh who had in 2014 polls defeated RJD’s Tanveer. CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh had finished third in the previous election.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a native of Bihar panchayat which falls under the Barauni block of Begusarai district. He had gained national attention in 2016 after he was charged with sedition by the Delhi Police in connection with a controversial event being held within the JNU campus to commemorate 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s execution.